Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.0 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.