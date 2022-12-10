Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
BIV opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
