Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,559,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,419,000 after buying an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,303,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,670,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after buying an additional 472,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BIV opened at $75.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.