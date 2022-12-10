Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,845 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,845 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,375.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 3.9 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

NYSE IHG opened at $62.22 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.17.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

