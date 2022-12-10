Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,294 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 191,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,889,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

