Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 18,096 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,104 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a 200-day moving average of $52.29.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

