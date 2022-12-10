Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 18,096 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,104 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 18,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on BUD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.12 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.