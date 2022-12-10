Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 19,515 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,515 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,285,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total transaction of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,905.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.