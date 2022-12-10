Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,251 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGF. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.55. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.