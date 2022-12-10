Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 24,125 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 97,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 44,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter worth $6,000,000. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $15.91 and a 1-year high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

