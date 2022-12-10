Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 32,125 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 32,125 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

