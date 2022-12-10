Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 5,771 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 41.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 24.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 304,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.5 %

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $131.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.01. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 8,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $1,155,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,944 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

