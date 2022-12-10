Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 6,783 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 88.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,133,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,949,000 after buying an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,857,000 after buying an additional 99,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 111.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $154.52 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.13.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

