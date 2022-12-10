Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 706 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 280.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Seagen by 5.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 25.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Seagen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 198,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average of $149.05. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $510.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.10, for a total value of $968,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,662.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,290 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

