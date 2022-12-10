Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 91,350 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 262,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,350 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 22.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,229 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

