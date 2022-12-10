Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,564 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 323,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,060,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,736 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,522,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 83,366 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bloomin’ Brands

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,538.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Deno sold 60,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $1,472,034.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,494.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,508 shares of company stock valued at $17,083,646. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

BLMN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.