Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $247.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

