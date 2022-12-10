Natixis Advisors L.P. Trims Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Life Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,423,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,744,696,000 after buying an additional 278,315 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,604,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 256,549 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,121,000 after purchasing an additional 386,710 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,408,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,230,000 after purchasing an additional 88,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.64.

Life Storage Stock Up 0.1 %

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $107.25 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.20%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Stories

