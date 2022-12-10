NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stephens from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 38.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Stock Performance

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.69. NCR has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $264,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 61.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

