Needham & Company LLC Raises KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $13.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
KVH Industries Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of KVHI stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.
KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.
