Needham & Company LLC Raises KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $13.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

KVH Industries Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.27. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,024,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 620.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

