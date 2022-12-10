Needham & Company LLC Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $225.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $284.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $570.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,903,896.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total value of $2,806,737.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,439,830.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total transaction of $8,016,186.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,671 shares of company stock worth $11,711,539. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.