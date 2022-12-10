Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NLTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.