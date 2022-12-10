Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTXGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NLTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

