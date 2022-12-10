Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NLTX opened at $0.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.15. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

