NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Research Coverage Started at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $5.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.24. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and commercializes multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic, and neurodegenerative diseases. It develops ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation for the treatment of patients with moderate COVID-19; NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of tau protein; and Gemcabene for various indications, including COVID-19 in combination with ANA001.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.