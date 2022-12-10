NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 10,300 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHY. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 31.0% during the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,843,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 673,757 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,622,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 147,788 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 43.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 396,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 120,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 396,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 75,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHY stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

