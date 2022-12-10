NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQH stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

