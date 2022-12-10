NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 455 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BK opened at $44.71 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.