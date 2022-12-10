NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,526.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,507.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,488.35. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

