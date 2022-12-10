NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 261,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $43.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

