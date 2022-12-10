NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,902 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.52 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

