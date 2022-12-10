NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,454.99 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,419.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2,238.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

