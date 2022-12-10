NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after acquiring an additional 79,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,204,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,714,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 254,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $146.66 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81.

