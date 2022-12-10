NewEdge Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,338,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 188,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,588 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.66 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

