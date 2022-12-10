NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 1,370 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 332,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,034 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 181,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

