NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of BCV stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

