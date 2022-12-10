NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 356 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 60.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.51 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.