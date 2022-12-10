NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys 557 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.46.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

