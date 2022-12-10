NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.4% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 61,085 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBMN opened at $26.46 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40.

