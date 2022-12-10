NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Whirlpool by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Whirlpool by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHR opened at $143.81 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.65.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

