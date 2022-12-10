NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,795 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.56 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

