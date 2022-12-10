NewEdge Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,868 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,192,000 after buying an additional 27,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WLK opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.61 and a 200-day moving average of $101.10. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Westlake in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

