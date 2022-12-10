NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 147.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 290,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 68,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

