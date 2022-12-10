NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $557,000 Position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 36,064 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HNW opened at $10.39 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

