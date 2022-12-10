NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,601,000 after buying an additional 44,180 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.09. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

