NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $597,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

RA opened at $17.79 on Friday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.46.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

