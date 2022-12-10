NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 392,635 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 44.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,014,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,671,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 617,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 219,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 92.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 451,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 216,871 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $13.00 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

Alphatec Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,992.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.42. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 49.34%. Equities analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.