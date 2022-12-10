NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $608,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 103,567 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 236.9% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

