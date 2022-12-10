NewEdge Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 153.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 26,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 49.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 182,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 60,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 37.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,084,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 296,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

