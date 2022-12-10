NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $632,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 26.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,089,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Up 0.4 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $97.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

