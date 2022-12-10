NewEdge Advisors LLC Invests $641,000 in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $356.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.15 and its 200-day moving average is $335.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

