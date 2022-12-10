NewEdge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 526,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.63.

Insider Activity

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $97.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.68. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $93.99 and a one year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

