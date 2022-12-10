NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases 590 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $48.23 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.