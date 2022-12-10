NewEdge Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

